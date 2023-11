An Ornament-making workshop will be held on Saturday, December 16, starting at 10 a.m. at:

Wellesley Island State Park

44927 Cross Island Rd

Fineview, NY

In the workshop, you’ll be able to create three different handcrafted ornaments. There will be no fee, but preregistration is required, you can call 315-482-2479 to RSVP by Thursday, December 14.