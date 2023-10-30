Glen Park Fire Hall is holding Paws4Potter’s Happy “Howlidays” on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation.
At the Event there will be:
- Local crafters and vendors;
- Raffle baskets;
- Special craft keepsake, that can be made by your dog;
- City Dawgz of NNY; and
- Santa Claus and his merry elf for pictures
This is a dog-friendly event and admission to the event is free; however, photos with Santa Claus will be a $5 donation.