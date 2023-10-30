Glen Park Fire Hall is holding Paws4Potter’s Happy “Howlidays” on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

At the Event there will be:

Local crafters and vendors;

Raffle baskets;

Special craft keepsake, that can be made by your dog;

City Dawgz of NNY; and

Santa Claus and his merry elf for pictures

This is a dog-friendly event and admission to the event is free; however, photos with Santa Claus will be a $5 donation.