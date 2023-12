Maple Ridge Stables will have Santa visiting on Saturday, December 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maple Ridge Stables

17582 Ridge Road

LaFargeville, New York 13656

Children can give Santa their Christmas wish list, receive a special treat and have hot chocolate at the event. There will also be photo opportunities with the ponies and Santa, craft items for sale and a raffle.

The event is open to the public and is $12 per child. Cash only.