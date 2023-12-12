The Six-Town Community Christmas Celebration will be on Saturday, December 16 and the schedule is as follows:
- From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Breakfast with Santa Claus at the Veterans of Foreign Wars
- At 1 p.m. — Community Christmas Concert at Adams United Methodist Church Sanctuary
- At 1 p.m. — Children’s Storytime at the Story Hour Room in Adams United Methodist Church
- At 2 p.m. — Cookies & Cocoa with Santa in Adams United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
- At 3 p.m. — Live Nativity at Adams United Methodist Church Front Lawn
- At 4 p.m. — Adams Village Christmas Parade All along East Church St Adams
More information can be found on the Six-town Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.