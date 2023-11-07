Morristown will light its holiday Lights and hold a block party on Saturday, December 16 at 4 p.m
At the event Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance and there will be wagon rides, multiple bonfires, dj, dancing, local drinks and more.
by: Gene Morse
