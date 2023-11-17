THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Three Mile Bay Fire Department will be hosting a turkey dinner and Christmas parade on Saturday, December 16 at the fire hall on 8581 New York State Route 12E.

The turkey dinner will be a 3 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. There will also be food, fun, music and a visit from Santa Claus.

A price for the turkey dinner will be announced at a later date.

Any departments wishing to participate should contact Three Mile Bay FD via Facebook, email (tmbfc@yahoo.com) or call 315-649-2888.