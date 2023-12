Dry Hill Ski Area is hosting an Ugly Sweater Party on Saturday, December 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dry Hill Ski Area

18160 Alpine Ridge Rd

Watertown, NY 13601

There will be an Ugly Sweater contest with prizes given to the most:

Inventive;

Stimulating; and

Kitchy.

There will also be live music with Dave Scanlin.