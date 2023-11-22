The Harbor Hotel will host a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

1000 Islands Harbor Hotel
200 Riverside Drive
Clayton, NY 13624

Breakfast includes:

  • Fresh fruit;
  • Pastries;
  • French toast;
  • Silver dollar pancakes;
  • Sausage/bacon;
  • Home fries;
  • Scrambled eggs;
  • Baked frittata; and
  • Beverage included: coffee, tea, juice and milk

The breakfast will be $14.95 for adults and $7.95 for children under 10 years of age.  Reservations are required and can be made by calling 315-686-1100.