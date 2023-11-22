The Harbor Hotel will host a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

1000 Islands Harbor Hotel

200 Riverside Drive

Clayton, NY 13624

Breakfast includes:

Fresh fruit;

Pastries;

French toast;

Silver dollar pancakes;

Sausage/bacon;

Home fries;

Scrambled eggs;

Baked frittata; and

Beverage included: coffee, tea, juice and milk

The breakfast will be $14.95 for adults and $7.95 for children under 10 years of age. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 315-686-1100.