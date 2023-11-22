The Harbor Hotel will host a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
1000 Islands Harbor Hotel
200 Riverside Drive
Clayton, NY 13624
Breakfast includes:
- Fresh fruit;
- Pastries;
- French toast;
- Silver dollar pancakes;
- Sausage/bacon;
- Home fries;
- Scrambled eggs;
- Baked frittata; and
- Beverage included: coffee, tea, juice and milk
The breakfast will be $14.95 for adults and $7.95 for children under 10 years of age. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 315-686-1100.