Sackets Harbor Ballroom is holding a Holiday Festival on Sunday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

103 W Main St.

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Entry is 1 non-perishable canned good per person; they will have a clothing drop-off box and a canned good drop-off for donations.

There will be visits from Santa, hot cocoa, pizza, Christmas carnival games, raffles, music and more.