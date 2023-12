American Legion Post 61 will be holding a Lunch with Santa event on Sunday, December 17 from Noon to 3 p.m.

American Legion Post 61

138 Sterling St.

Watertown, NY 13601

The lunch is $5 per person and is hosted by The Compassionate Penguins/Relay for Life Team to benefit The American Cancer Society.

There will be games and crafts and a Mini Store for Kids Gift Wrapping Station. Kids can also write a letter to Santa.