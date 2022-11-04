Paws4Potter’s “Howliday Bazaar” is back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event to benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation will be held at the Glen Falls Fire Hall on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local crafters and vendors will be selling goods at the dog-friendly event for shoppers to get last-minute Christmas shopping done. Baskets will be available for raffle and dogs will be able to make a pawprint ornament with on of the Paws4Potter volunteers.

Santa will be at the event with a merry elf and K Bird Photography will be taking pictures of them with children and pets.

Admission to the event is free. Photos with Santa will be available for a $5 donation.