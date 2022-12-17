On Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9:45 a.m., the 2023 FISU World University Games Torch will go through Akwesasne; promoting and celebrating the message of peace and friendship through international competition, according to a press release from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Runners will begin at 9:45 a.m. at:

Generations Park

30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way

Akwesasne, NY 13655

Route length is .6-miles and ends at:

St. Regis Mohawk School

385 Church Street

Akwesasne, New York 13655

Akwesasne is selected as one of fifteen locations in New York to host a symbolic torch relay for the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games. Torchbearers will be senior student athletes from the Salmon River Central School District and the Massena Central School District, who have excelled athletically and academically.