At the Faichney Drive Business Complex, the 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Ball will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Faichney Drive Business Complex
1291 Faichney Dr
Watertown, NY 13601
Fathers-Uncles-Brothers-Male Guardians-Father Figures are invited to celebrate the special ladies in their lives.
Ticket price will include:
- Dinner;
- Dancing, with a DJ spinning tunes;
- Gift for the girls;
- Dessert Bar;
- Juice Bar;
- Photo Booth;
- Visit from Santa;
- Professional Photos will be available for purchase; and
- A cash bar will be available for the adults.
You can purchase tickets for $70 per couple with an additional $30 per child, you are asked to include the child/children’s name in the Venmo memo. You can purchase tickets through Laura Primmer’s Venmo Here.