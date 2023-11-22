At the Faichney Drive Business Complex, the 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Ball will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Faichney Drive Business Complex

1291 Faichney Dr

Watertown, NY 13601

Fathers-Uncles-Brothers-Male Guardians-Father Figures are invited to celebrate the special ladies in their lives.

Ticket price will include:

Dinner;

Dancing, with a DJ spinning tunes;

Gift for the girls;

Dessert Bar;

Juice Bar;

Photo Booth;

Visit from Santa;

Professional Photos will be available for purchase; and

A cash bar will be available for the adults.

You can purchase tickets for $70 per couple with an additional $30 per child, you are asked to include the child/children’s name in the Venmo memo. You can purchase tickets through Laura Primmer’s Venmo Here.