The Manor House is holding A Merry Murder Mystery on Saturday, December 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Manor House Wedding & Event Venue

15580 RT-193

Mannsville, NY 13661

The event is interactive, you can choose your character and cross your fingers that you are not the murderer. There are only 20 character roles available, however, if you don’t want a role, then you can come and enjoy the night and be thrilled by the mystery.

The event tickets are $40 per guest and there will be hot hors d’oeuvres and a dessert buffet, hand-crafted cocktail cash bar, and awards and prizes for the ugliest sweater, best character and several more. All guests must be 21 or older.

Tickets can be purchased Here and all questions can be directed to The Manor House by calling 680-210-8407.