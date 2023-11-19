The Christ Episcopal Church will hold its Annual Homemade Christmas Cookie Sale, on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church

235 John Street

Clayton, NY

Popular cookies baked by Gloria Schaber, her children and grandchildren will be available at the event; decorated sour cream cut-out cookies come in all the shapes and characters of the holiday season. There will also be a wide assortment of sweets including:

Cookies:

Rum balls;

Rugelach;

Buckeyes;

Crème de menthe squares;

Peanut butter blossoms;

Mincemeat;

Italian chocolate; and

Molasses cookies.

Other Sweets:

Kolache loaves;

Pumpkin rolls;

Apple cake;

Pineapple upside down cake;

Various types of fudge;

Gluten-free items and more.

After the Cookie Sale, the Clayton Christmas Parade and Fireworks will start at 6 p.m.