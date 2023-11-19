The Christ Episcopal Church will hold its Annual Homemade Christmas Cookie Sale, on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
235 John Street
Clayton, NY
Popular cookies baked by Gloria Schaber, her children and grandchildren will be available at the event; decorated sour cream cut-out cookies come in all the shapes and characters of the holiday season. There will also be a wide assortment of sweets including:
Cookies:
- Rum balls;
- Rugelach;
- Buckeyes;
- Crème de menthe squares;
- Peanut butter blossoms;
- Mincemeat;
- Italian chocolate; and
- Molasses cookies.
Other Sweets:
- Kolache loaves;
- Pumpkin rolls;
- Apple cake;
- Pineapple upside down cake;
- Various types of fudge;
- Gluten-free items and more.
After the Cookie Sale, the Clayton Christmas Parade and Fireworks will start at 6 p.m.