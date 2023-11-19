The Christ Episcopal Church will hold its Annual Homemade Christmas Cookie Sale, on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church
235 John Street
Clayton, NY

Popular cookies baked by Gloria Schaber, her children and grandchildren will be available at the event; decorated sour cream cut-out cookies come in all the shapes and characters of the holiday season. There will also be a wide assortment of sweets including:

Cookies:

  • Rum balls;
  • Rugelach;
  • Buckeyes;
  • Crème de menthe squares;
  • Peanut butter blossoms;
  • Mincemeat;
  • Italian chocolate; and
  • Molasses cookies.

Other Sweets:

  • Kolache loaves;
  • Pumpkin rolls;
  • Apple cake;
  • Pineapple upside down cake;
  • Various types of fudge;
  • Gluten-free items and more.

After the Cookie Sale, the Clayton Christmas Parade and Fireworks will start at 6 p.m.