The 61st Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks, presented by Watertown Savings Bank, will take place on Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will directly follow the Parade, set off from the Transient Docking next to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, which will be visible from the Riverwalk, the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina and Frink Park. Parade Awards will be presented at the American Legion after the fireworks display.