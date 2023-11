Gouverneur is holding a Community Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2 at 3 p.m. at the Gouverneur Village Park.

At the event there will be:

Live Reindeer from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Free Hot Chocolate and cookies in the basement of the Methodist Church provided by the Chamber of Commerce.

Best Float or Vehicle Award: stand a chance to win a $50 award for the best float or vehicle.

For more details here visit the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce’s website.