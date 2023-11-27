Copenhagen Fire Department Auxiliary is holding their Annual Holiday Expo/Craft Fair on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you attend you are encouraged to use Loud Street entrance to Copenhagen Central School to get to the fair.

The entrance fee is $1 per person and proceeds will go to Copenhagen Food Pantry and Copenhagen Central Backpack Program.

There will be many vendors selling:

Crafts;

Mary Kay;

Art work;

Tie Dye;

Jordan;

Essentials;

Cupcakes;

Candles and more.

A lunch table with food, drinks and baked goods will also be available at the event.