Copenhagen Fire Department Auxiliary is holding their Annual Holiday Expo/Craft Fair on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you attend you are encouraged to use Loud Street entrance to Copenhagen Central School to get to the fair.
The entrance fee is $1 per person and proceeds will go to Copenhagen Food Pantry and Copenhagen Central Backpack Program.
There will be many vendors selling:
- Crafts;
- Mary Kay;
- Art work;
- Tie Dye;
- Jordan;
- Essentials;
- Cupcakes;
- Candles and more.
A lunch table with food, drinks and baked goods will also be available at the event.