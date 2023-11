Riveredge Resort is holding a Holiday Kid’s Corner event on Saturday, December 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Riveredge Resort

17 Holland St

Alexandria Bay, NY

There will be:

Cookies and Cocoa

Holiday Movies playing

Crafts and Ornaments

Letters to Santa

Attendees are expected to RSVP Children by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, you can call 315-482-9917 to make your reservations.