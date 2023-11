A jamboree benefitting Brian Cleveland will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hermon Volunteer Fire Department

1650 County Route 20

Hermon, NY 13652

Brian was diagnosed with esophageal and liver cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. There will be a silent auction, a gun raffle and concessions for sale. All proceeds will benefit Brian and his family.