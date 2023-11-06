Alexandria Bay is holding Kris Kringle Mart on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:

Alexandria Bay Municipal Complex
110 Walton St
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Along with vendors and community organizations there will be:

  • Raffles;
  • Gift Baskets;
  • Crafts: Knitting, Crochet, Hand Painted Gifts and Cards;
  • Jewelry;
  • Artwork;
  • Holiday Items;
  • Homemade Goodies;
  • Pies; and
  • Santa.

Lunch will be available to benefit the Alexandria Bay Fire Department and raffles from the Figure Skating Club. There will be no admission fee; however, donations will be collected for the Alex Bay Food Pantry.