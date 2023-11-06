Alexandria Bay is holding Kris Kringle Mart on Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:

Alexandria Bay Municipal Complex

110 Walton St

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Along with vendors and community organizations there will be:

Raffles;

Gift Baskets;

Crafts: Knitting, Crochet, Hand Painted Gifts and Cards;

Jewelry;

Artwork;

Holiday Items;

Homemade Goodies;

Pies; and

Santa.

Lunch will be available to benefit the Alexandria Bay Fire Department and raffles from the Figure Skating Club. There will be no admission fee; however, donations will be collected for the Alex Bay Food Pantry.