ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Macsherry Library in Alexandria Bay will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

The event will feature local artisans and products. Holiday music and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere will also be available.

Patrons can also purchase a ticket for our fabulous baskets and holiday items to be raffled on Wednesday, December 20.