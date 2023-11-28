OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The inaugural Shop With A Cop event in Ogdensburg, sponsored by the Ogdensburg Police Department Police Benevolent Association, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 2 at Walmart.

The PBA is seeking donations to fund this event in hopes that they can raise enough money to budget between $75-$100 per student and would like to fund as many students in our school district as possible.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off to: Ogdensburg Police Department, 800 Park Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 – In care of PTL Ashley Streeter