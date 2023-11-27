St. Lawrence County Historical Association is holding a two-part workshop to create yuletide décor in the Victorian tradition on Saturday, December 2.

St. Lawrence County Historical Association

3 East Main St.

Canton, NY 13617

Tasty Tidings workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In this hands-on workshop, you will learn techniques for incorporating citrus fruits into wreaths, swags, or garlands, as well as other creative ways to make inexpensive decorations from fruits, nuts and spices. Each participant will have the opportunity to make a candle holder from an apple, create a “pomander ball” with oranges, cloves, and ribbon and make a “gilded walnut” ornament, complete with a secret message for a loved one.

Sensational Swags workshop will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Practice techniques for cutting, shaping and hanging spruce, hemlock, pine and fir branches into beautiful swags or table settings. After forming a swag, participants will learn to make bows and decorate their greens with berries, dried fruits, pinecones, cinnamon sticks or shells. Each participant will leave with one large swag, approximately 18″ by 30″.

If you participate in both classes, there will be a 30-minute lunch break at 1 p.m., you are advised to bring your own lunch. All materials will be provided.

The price for the classes:

Members: $30 per class, $55 for both

Non-members: $35 per class, $65 for both.

There is a maximum of 12 people/class. Registration is required, you can call 315-386-8133 or email carlene@slcha.org to register for the workshop.