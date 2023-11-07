Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting Yuletide in the Harbor on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at 100 W Main Street in Sackets Harbor.

December 2:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shops Open;

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Pole Connection;

5:30 p.m. Parade; then

6 p.m. Tree Lighting.

December 3:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shops Open;

11 a.m. to 3p.m. North Pole Connection.

All are invited to celebrate the holiday season by browsing local shops and boutiques for gifts and holiday treats. Kids can participate in activities like cookie decorating and ornament making while enjoying special holiday performances and a visit from Santa.