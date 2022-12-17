The LifeNet helicopter will be flying in to Samaritan Medical Center with Santa Claus and the Grinch; they will be stopping at the hospital to visit various units, including Pediatrics, to deliver gifts and spread holiday cheer.

Students from Sherman Street School will greet Santa and the Grinch on the sidewalks around the parking garage when they arrive on the helipad.

The event is made possible with the help of with Samaritan Medical Center, the Samaritan Medical Center Emergency Department and LifeNet.