The CARE Center at the Watertown Urban Mission will host A Very CARE-ing Christmas on Thursday, December 21 at the Urban Mission location at 247 Factory Street in Watertown.

The event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature local agencies, Christmas sweaters, candy and pictures with Santa.

For more information, call the Urban Mission at (315) 782-8440 or visit https://www.watertownurbanmission.org/.