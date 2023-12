The Raquette River Lions Club presents Free Public Skating at the Pine Street Arena on:

Friday, December 22: from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, December 26: from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27: from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, December 28: from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Friday, December 29: from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Pine Street Arena

43 Pine Street

Potsdam, NY 13676

Admission fees will be covered by the Lions Club. Skate rentals will be $3. You can call 315-265-4030 with any questions.