Hermon’s 9th Annual Caroling and Food Drive is on Friday, December 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carolers will stroll the streets of Hermon and sing carols while donating and picking up non-perishable food items for their very own local food pantry.

To set up a pickup you are asked to call or text 315-854-4929. Residents who wish to be visited by carolers should leave their porch lights on.