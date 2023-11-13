Macsherry Library will be holding its annual Non-Profitt Raffle to raise funds for local organizations on Friday, December 22 with winners being pulled at 4 p.m.

Macsherry Library

112 Walton street

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Tickets are $1 apiece and there’s plenty to choose from.

Alexandria Bay food Pantry;

Alexandria Bay Thrift Store;

Alexandria Bay Township Historical society and The Cornwell Brothers Museum;

The Alley Cat Rescue;

Hearts For Youth;

The Kirkland Grange;

The Macsherry Library;

Monday Macsherry Quilters to benefit the Library; and

NY Penn Pathways Girl Scouts Campership Sponsor.

You can contact the library with questions by phone at 315-482-2241.