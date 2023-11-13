Macsherry Library will be holding its annual Non-Profitt Raffle to raise funds for local organizations on Friday, December 22 with winners being pulled at 4 p.m.

Macsherry Library
112 Walton street
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Tickets are $1 apiece and there’s plenty to choose from.

  • Alexandria Bay food Pantry;
  • Alexandria Bay Thrift Store;
  • Alexandria Bay Township Historical society and The Cornwell Brothers Museum;
  • The Alley Cat Rescue; 
  • Hearts For Youth;
  • The Kirkland Grange;
  • The Macsherry Library;
  • Monday Macsherry Quilters to benefit the Library; and
  • NY Penn Pathways Girl Scouts Campership Sponsor.

 You can contact the library with questions by phone at 315-482-2241.