Macsherry Library will be holding its annual Non-Profitt Raffle to raise funds for local organizations on Friday, December 22 with winners being pulled at 4 p.m.
Macsherry Library
112 Walton street
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Tickets are $1 apiece and there’s plenty to choose from.
- Alexandria Bay food Pantry;
- Alexandria Bay Thrift Store;
- Alexandria Bay Township Historical society and The Cornwell Brothers Museum;
- The Alley Cat Rescue;
- Hearts For Youth;
- The Kirkland Grange;
- The Macsherry Library;
- Monday Macsherry Quilters to benefit the Library; and
- NY Penn Pathways Girl Scouts Campership Sponsor.
You can contact the library with questions by phone at 315-482-2241.