Florissante The Mansion will be opening for Christmas Holiday Tours the first 3 weekends of December.

Florissante The Mansion

4036 Lyons Falls Rd

Lyons Falls NY

Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 2 and 3;

December 9 and 10; and

December 16 and 17.

There will not be a cover charge; however, donations are appreciated and they reserve the right of admission.

Group tours – 10 or more individuals– must register in advance. Bus groups are accommodated on Thursdays and Fridays with advance registration. Space is limited and tours will be conducted accordingly.

You can visit Florissante The Mansion’s website for more information.