The Macsherry Library in Alexandria Bay will host its 15th annual Holiday Art & Crafts Show on Saturday December 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local artisans will offer their wares for a unique gift.
Call 482-2241 for more information.
by: Mariann Cabness
Posted:
Updated:
