Watertown’s CitiBus and Paratransit Service will provide free transportation to the Northern Choral Society’s Annual Concert.

The concert is a Ashbury United Methodist Church on Parker St. in Watertown and will start a 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4.

The shuttle service will begin at 2 p.m. on both days, from the parking lots of Watertown’s City Hall and the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown. The buses will be waiting to return passengers at the conclusion of the concert.

Paratransit passengers, can call 315-755-PARA (7272) to schedule a ride.

Passengers with questions about the shuttle service, can call CitiBus at 315-785-7772.