Riveredge Resort is holding a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Riveredge Resort
17 Holland St
Alexandria Bay, NY
The price for breakfast is $16 for adults and $10 for children under 10 years of age.
Menu:
- Coffee and Juice;
- Muffins and Danish;
- Fresh Fruit;
- Scrambled Eggs;
- Crispy Home fries;
- Sausage Links; and
- Pancakes and Chocolate Chip Pancakes.
Reservations will be appreciated; you can call 315-482-9917 to make reservations. All proceeds to benefit Alexandria Bay Rotary Club.