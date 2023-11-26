Riveredge Resort is holding a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Riveredge Resort
17 Holland St
Alexandria Bay, NY

The price for breakfast is $16 for adults and $10 for children under 10 years of age.

Menu:

  • Coffee and Juice;
  • Muffins and Danish;
  • Fresh Fruit;
  • Scrambled Eggs;
  • Crispy Home fries;
  • Sausage Links; and
  • Pancakes and Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

Reservations will be appreciated; you can call 315-482-9917 to make reservations. All proceeds to benefit Alexandria Bay Rotary Club.