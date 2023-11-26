Riveredge Resort is holding a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Riveredge Resort

17 Holland St

Alexandria Bay, NY

The price for breakfast is $16 for adults and $10 for children under 10 years of age.

Menu:

Coffee and Juice;

Muffins and Danish;

Fresh Fruit;

Scrambled Eggs;

Crispy Home fries;

Sausage Links; and

Pancakes and Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

Reservations will be appreciated; you can call 315-482-9917 to make reservations. All proceeds to benefit Alexandria Bay Rotary Club.