CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Croghan American Legion Post #1663 will host a Children’s Christmas Party on Sunday, December 3.

The celebration will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and have crafts, games, hot cocoa bar and tree decorating.

There will also be an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information, call 315-286-9353.