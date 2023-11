Santa and the Hermon-DeKalb Central School Band and Chorus kick off the Christmas season in DeKalb on Sunday, December 3 starting at 4 p.m. at:

Gazebo Park

Corner of Co Rt 17 & US Route 11

DeKalb, NY 13630

The festivities begin with music and the town’s Christmas Tree Lighting. Santa will then lead the way to the reception at the DeKalb Fire Hall where there will be hot cocoa, cookie, and goodies from Santa.