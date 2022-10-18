The Gouverneur Christmas Parade and events will take place on December 2 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the village park.

There will be children’s games, horse-drawn wagon rides, a bounce house, visits and presents with Santa and free hot chocolate and cookies.

Visits and pictures with two of Santa’s reindeer will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m from the parking lot behind Main Street, around the park and back to the parking lot.

Spend a fun-filled holiday afternoon in Gouverneur!