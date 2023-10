Light up Pulaski parade will be held on Sunday, December 3, with the lineup starting at 11:15 a.m. and the parade itself starting at noon.

The Ringgold Fire Company along with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be a part of the parade; If your business or organization is interested in being part of the parade you can email Ringgold President at ringgoldpresident@gmail.com for additional information and to register.