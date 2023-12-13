Sackets Harbor Ballroom will be holding a Mass Elopement Ceremony on Sunday, December 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

103 West Main Street

Sackets Harbor, NY

The ballroom is having a mass elopement ceremony and celebration for those wanting to get married on December 31, 2023 for $500.

You can bring your fiancé, friends and family, along with your papers and don’t forget to dress for the occasion. The ballroom will provide ordained personnel, a beautiful ceremony, professional photos, dancing, desserts and champagne; the bar will be open as a cash bar.

You can email SacketsHarborBallroom@gmail.com for more details.