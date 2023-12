Kallet Theater is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball on Sunday, December 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kallet Theater

4842 N Jefferson St.

Pulaski, NY

Space is limited, you can make a reservation by calling 315-298-0007. The event will provide masks to anyone who doesn’t bring their own. There will be music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at Midnight.

There will be a contest for best dressed. You can find out more on their Facebook Events Page.