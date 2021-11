The 31st Annual VFW Auxiliary 6338 Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 10am to 3pm. The craft fair will take place at the VFW Club on 100 West Main Street in Gouverneur.

Refreshments will be available. Admission is free. Items for sale include knit and crochet items, Avon, towels, jewelry, baked goods, fudge, holiday items, doll clothes and miscellaneous items.

For information, call Sara at 315-287-2513.