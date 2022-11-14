Grace Community Church will host a Surviving the Holidays Seminar by Grief Share at 17784 Michael Road, Adams Center.

The seminar about grieving during the holiday season will be on December 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will help participants deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, helpful tips for surviving social events and how to find hope for the future.

Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?

Submit it online anytime by clicking the button below.

You can also submit your event in one of the following ways:

By mail to: ABC50 Plaza, 105 Court Street, Watertown, NY 13601

By fax to: 315-785-0127 or by email to: newstips@informnny.com