Tunes Ninetytwofive is calling all North Country Listeners and Businesses to participate in the 16th Annual Christmas Crusade for Kids starting on Thursday, December 5 AT 6 a.m. and will run until Monday, December 18 at 6 p.m.

How To Sponsor a Child’s Christmas Wish:

Call 315-779-0925 or 315-786-0925 to sponsor a child’s wish; and

Speak with a team member, learn about the NNY Children’s gift wish and take down the details.

Choose many ways to shop and get gifts for our NNY Families:

Shop Local : Shop for a gift at NNY businesses and drop by the studio before December 18;

: Shop for a gift at NNY businesses and drop by the studio before December 18; Gift Cards : Donate a $25 gift card Drop Gift Cards to the address below; or

: Donate a $25 gift card Drop Gift Cards to the address below; or Shop Online: Shop online on your favorite sites — Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc.– and ship gifts directly to the studio address below.

Intrepid Broadcasting, Inc.

242 Washington St. Suite #4A

Watertown, NY 13601

With shipping, you are asked to be sure to include your child’s code and wish details so we can check it off as received.