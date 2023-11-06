Tunes Ninetytwofive is calling all North Country Listeners and Businesses to participate in the 16th Annual Christmas Crusade for Kids starting on Thursday, December 5 AT 6 a.m. and will run until Monday, December 18 at 6 p.m.
How To Sponsor a Child’s Christmas Wish:
- Call 315-779-0925 or 315-786-0925 to sponsor a child’s wish; and
- Speak with a team member, learn about the NNY Children’s gift wish and take down the details.
Choose many ways to shop and get gifts for our NNY Families:
- Shop Local: Shop for a gift at NNY businesses and drop by the studio before December 18;
- Gift Cards: Donate a $25 gift card Drop Gift Cards to the address below; or
- Shop Online: Shop online on your favorite sites — Amazon, Walmart, Target, etc.– and ship gifts directly to the studio address below.
Intrepid Broadcasting, Inc.
242 Washington St. Suite #4A
Watertown, NY 13601
With shipping, you are asked to be sure to include your child’s code and wish details so we can check it off as received.