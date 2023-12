The Children’s Home of Jefferson County is teaming up with the United Way NNY and fellow businesses in the Marcy Building to host a jolly “Marcy Christmas” Open House on on Thursday, December 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Marcy Building

167 Polk Street, 3rd Floor

Watertown, NY 13601

Instead of an entrance fee, guests are asked to bring a donation of new hats, mittens or socks for the SoZo Teen Center and Salvation Army’s warming center.