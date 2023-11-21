On Thursday, December 7th at 7 p.m., the Ogdensburg History Museum invites the public to attend “Prohibition: A Bootlegger’s Tale” which will explore the history of the Prohibition era and its impact on American culture through the story of a local smuggler.

Ogdensburg History Museum,

206 Ford St.

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

The Prohibition Talk will be led by Julie Madlin, City Historian, who will discuss the events leading up to the passage of the 18th Amendment, the impact of the Prohibition on American society and the eventual repeal of the Amendment.

This event is open to the public with a $5 donation suggested, all proceeds will benefit the Ogdensburg History Museum. For more information, you can contact Madlin at 315-528-0733.