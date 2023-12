Bishop McEntegart Assembly 707 will have an indoor cornhole tournament at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 30 Miner Street in Canton on at 7 p.m. Friday, December 8.

The cost is $10 per team member and the tournament will be a 20-team single-elimination tournament.

First place will get $100, second prize is $50 and third place receives $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a snack bar.

The event is first-come, first-served and no alcohol is allowed.