The Bishop McEntegart Assembly is holding a Cornhole Tournament fundraiser on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

30 Miner St

Canton, NY

The event will have 20 Teams with single elimination rounds for $10 per team member and teams are expected to bring their own bags. There will be a snack bar available and no alcohol will be allowed. For more information and the entry form, you can visit them on Facebook here.