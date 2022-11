Flower Memorial Library will host a marshmallow engineering class is designed for kids ages 6 to 12 years of age, but everyone is welcome.

The class will be in the Children’s Room at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 8.

Participants will have a building challenge with only marshmallows and toothpicks as materials, an of course with any activity involving marshmallows, they can also be a snack.

Anyone who likes to build is encouraged to join.