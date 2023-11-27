The Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting a festive Holiday Jazz Night and Coffee Bar on Friday, December 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Unitarian Universalist Church
3 1/2 E Main St
Canton, NY 13617
Local musicians will play two sets with holiday songs and other jazz favorites:
- John Danis will be on vocals and electric wind instruments;
- Reverend James Galasinski on bass;
- Steve Manders on drums; and
- Tim Savage on piano.
The event is free and open to the public. The coffee bar will include café americano, espresso, decaf coffee, various teas and herbals and hot chocolate.