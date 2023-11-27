The Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting a festive Holiday Jazz Night and Coffee Bar on Friday, December 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Unitarian Universalist Church

3 1/2 E Main St

Canton, NY 13617

Local musicians will play two sets with holiday songs and other jazz favorites:

John Danis will be on vocals and electric wind instruments;

Reverend James Galasinski on bass;

Steve Manders on drums; and

Tim Savage on piano.

The event is free and open to the public. The coffee bar will include café americano, espresso, decaf coffee, various teas and herbals and hot chocolate.