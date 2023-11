The American Legion Post #1539 is holding a Quarter Mania Bingo Event on Friday, December 8 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The American Legion Post #1539

264 Benson Mines Road

Star Lake, NY

Vendors at the event include:

Scentsy;

Rada Cutlery;

Norwex;

Color Street;

Nana’s Creations;

Thirty One; and

Jamie’s Crafty Creations.

The price to get in is $5 at the door and gets you an auction paddle, bingo cards and 5 door prize tickets.